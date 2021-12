Building on voting rights victories, Biden would be in a stronger position to argue that passing the rest of his program is part of an effort "to prove that democracy still works," as he put it last April, by easing the day-to-day burdens on our citizens. Surely Manchin and Sinema cannot want Biden’s efforts to collapse in a heap. That would only open a wide path for a resurgence of Trumpist Republicanism, the main threat to our democracy now.