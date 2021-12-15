It might be tempting to say “yes,” since we punish people who violate the social contract in other ways, and what else can you call recklessly endangering others and clogging up our health-care system with avoidable infections? But of course we, too, have obligations under the social contract. The health-care system exists to provide treatment for the sick, not judgments about how they got that way. And if you aren’t moved by appeals to the Hippocratic oath, consider the ways that punitive instinct might backfire.