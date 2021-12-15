But back to the change for a moment. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced he was baking some of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s (R) tax cuts into his final budget proposal.
Key among them: eliminating the state’s portion of the tax on groceries — a policy proposal that has been around for decades. Northam said he wants to target tax relief at “working-class and low-income families” who’ve suffered most during the pandemic. Fair enough, though Northam’s burst of generosity is long overdue.
The Youngkin press team called Northam’s actions a good start but not enough. That was far more charitable than the statement from House of Delegates Speaker-designate Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), which said simply: "Now we know what it takes to get Virginia Democrats to propose cutting taxes — losing to a Republican.”
Yes, it’s all in good fun. Just as long as we forget that during their long years in the majority, Republicans failed to eliminate the tax on groceries. They memory-holed car tax relief. And they raised a host of taxes to pay for roads. And so on.
All that aside, it’s a good thing to see a Democratic governor give his Republican successor a bit of a hand on his agenda, even if it doesn’t do all the heavy lifting Youngkin wants. He’s going to have to figure out how to do the rest on his own.
There are more changes on the way through the new district maps pending before the Virginia Supreme Court. The biggest potential change could come from the 60-odd House and Senate incumbents who find themselves lumped together in new districts. One Virginia 2021 Director Liz White told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mel Leonor: “The fact that there are so many incumbent pairs underscores how gerrymandered the maps were before and the importance of starting from scratch.”
Exactly right. And though the great scramble among those incumbents to see who runs in a primary, who moves to a new district and who retires is yet to get started, the result will be even more new faces coming to Richmond. That’s a very good thing.
Back in the early 1980s, Virginia faced a somewhat similar problem. Then, a federal court allowed constitutionally suspect House elections to stand but ordered new elections the next year in redrawn districts. Full two-year terms would return the year after that.
Goldman wants the same (or similar) remedy applied today. Herring & Co. have fought the idea from jump street.
And Herring’s office continues to fight it, even as he packs up to leave. If Democrats really cared about democracy and voting rights, and if Republicans were really concerned about election integrity and the rule of law, there would be a united call for Herring to end his lawsuit before he leaves office. There also would be a united request for the court to order new House elections in districts that meet constitutional muster.
If Virginia’s political class cared about the issues in their ads and brochures, the call would have been issued months ago. That it still hasn’t tells us that the only constant in Virginia politics is self-preservation.