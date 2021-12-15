There are more changes on the way through the new district maps pending before the Virginia Supreme Court. The biggest potential change could come from the 60-odd House and Senate incumbents who find themselves lumped together in new districts. One Virginia 2021 Director Liz White told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mel Leonor: “The fact that there are so many incumbent pairs underscores how gerrymandered the maps were before and the importance of starting from scratch.”