“The car just came almost drifting around the corner so fast that my mind couldn’t process exactly what was happening.” That was 9-year-old Peter Dziekan, describing being hit by a car while riding his bicycle home from his Northeast D.C. school. The boy’s words, the bruises still raw on his face and the home surveillance video showing a car run a stop sign, throw him from his bike and then speed away all underscore that the District must better address mounting traffic fatalities and injuries. “It happens a lot,” Dziekan said about dangerous driving, “and I want to fix that.”