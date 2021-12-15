The tragedy extends beyond the star-crossed lovers. Everyone in their orbit would have been better off had kept to their own cliques. You can see it when shopkeeper Valentina (Rita Moreno), despite having achieved what many would think of as racial harmony in her marriage to the (White, and now deceased) Doc, finds herself an outsider from both groups. Neither Jet nor Shark trusts or respects her fully, and she herself is hesitant to aid Tony in his wooing of Maria, only reluctantly teaching him phrases in Spanish and suggesting he’d be better off chasing another young woman.