The film opens with a crane shot that takes us past the site of the soon-to-be-completed Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts built on the rubble of slums — a not-so-subtle indictment of the critical establishment showering praise on the film about to unspool — and then into a demolition zone. We follow the Jets, a gang of White ethnic street toughs led by Riff (Mike Faist) as they steal some paint to deface a neighborhood mural of the Puerto Rican flag.
The Jets are chased away by the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang headed by Bernardo (David Alvarez); one uses a rusty nail to impale the earlobe of a captured Jet. Eventually the cops arrive, breaking up the mini-rumble before it can become something uglier.
The efficient and effective opening Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner crafted clearly sets the stakes: The forces of gentrification decrease territory for rival gangs, putting them into conflict with one another over a continually shrinking plot of land. They can find harmony or else destroy one another.
Harmony could come in the form of love, a melding of houses of sorts. The fresh-out-of-prison Tony (Ansel Elgort) falls in love with the fresh-to-New-York María (Rachel Zegler) at a community dance. Surely the deep well of feeling these two instantly have for each other can overcome the racial strife we’ve seen so far? But anyone familiar with “Romeo and Juliet” knows how this story has to end.
The tragedy extends beyond the star-crossed lovers. Everyone in their orbit would have been better off had kept to their own cliques. You can see it when shopkeeper Valentina (Rita Moreno), despite having achieved what many would think of as racial harmony in her marriage to the (White, and now deceased) Doc, finds herself an outsider from both groups. Neither Jet nor Shark trusts or respects her fully, and she herself is hesitant to aid Tony in his wooing of Maria, only reluctantly teaching him phrases in Spanish and suggesting he’d be better off chasing another young woman.
You can even hear this moral in Spielberg and Kushner’s refusal to provide subtitles for the Spanish spoken by María, Bernardo and Bernardo’s longtime girlfriend, Anita (Ariana DeBose). These are separate worlds, and they should remain separate.
Anita is, perhaps, the most fascinating character in the whole film, and her treatment is indicative of the film’s deep rejection of the American immigrant ideal. Midway through the movie, she and her friends sing the showstopping “America,” an ode to her newfound home and the relative wealth and freedom she has found here. The land of washing machines, easy credit and food security, America is superior in every material way to the “ugly island” whence she fled.
But Anita suffers deeply in America, first losing Bernardo to ethnic conflict and then nearly being raped by a pack of Jets when trying to deliver Tony a message from María. After narrowly avoiding this sexual assault, she steps into a little halo of light designed by Spielberg and cinematographer Janusz Kaminski as she defiantly pronounces she is not American but “puertorriqueña.”
By film’s end, intermingling has brought nothing but death and heartbreak. The leaders of both gangs are dead, and one of the lovers is gunned down by a young man now headed to prison whose braininess was supposed to be his way out of the neighborhood.
This is not the first time Kushner and Spielberg have combined talents to warn against the horror and heartbreak of the cycle of violence; their “Munich” remains a masterpiece, albeit a troubling one that tracks two intractable sides of an escalating conflict without offering much in the way of a solution. Like “Munich,” there isn’t much hope for peace in “West Side Story,” just an exhaustion from violence, a tiredness that dips into madness as the film closes.
“Lincoln” is the only of their collaborations to posit a real way forward, but its lessons are harsh. The path to “progress” and “harmony” is crushing force followed by cynical arm-twisting and dramatic legislation just meant to ensure the gains made through violence don’t slip away.
“West Side Story” has no answers to offer, aside from an implication that we’re all a bit better off if we keep to our own kind. By the film’s end, María tells the assembled that they’ve taught her a lesson, all right: to hate.
Given everything the film has shown us, one can’t help but wonder whether that’s the rational response.