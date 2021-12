It’s particularly ludicrous for anyone in the military to claim they should enjoy the special privilege to infect people with a potentially deadly disease. Not only do you have to get a series of vaccinations against diseases such as tetanus and measles to join up in the first place, there’s almost nothing more characteristic of life in the military than the fact that you are required to follow orders. If you can’t bring yourself to do so, you’ll have to find another line of work.