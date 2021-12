History shows it’s hard to get out of a downward spiral once it starts. New York was once the nation’s cultural and economic hub, but it started a slow decline in the 1950s. Its large size masked the trend for a while, but New York slowly lost population compared with other states as people and companies voted with their feet. The Empire State had 45 representatives in the U.S. House in 1940, but they lost two members in each of the following three decades. The bottom fell out in the 1970s, with rampant crime and New York City’s bankruptcy combined with the deindustrialization of much of Upstate New York producing an exodus. The state’s population dropped by nearly 700,000 people, costing it five congressional seats after the 1980 Census.