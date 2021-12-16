In an October profile of Wang for Palladium magazine, a writer identified as N.S. Lyons outlines the career of this powerful intellectual. “N.S. Lyons” is a pen name for a credentialed scholar and Asia hand in an allied capital with deep knowledge of the Chinese Communist Party. I spoke with him this week. He wrote the piece anonymously because he wants to keep his personal views separate from the institution that employs him. But in this case, his particular views ought to be on the desks of every institution tracking the Chinese Communist Party.