This is a role Wang has played, remarkably, not just for Xi but also for his immediate predecessors. Imagine a Henry Kissinger intellect combined with Margaret Thatcher’s durability. Xi is powerful enough to tolerate very smart people around him. Wang, from all evidence, is the smartest.
In an October profile of Wang for Palladium magazine, a writer identified as N.S. Lyons outlines the career of this powerful intellectual. “N.S. Lyons” is a pen name for a credentialed scholar and Asia hand in an allied capital with deep knowledge of the Chinese Communist Party. I spoke with him this week. He wrote the piece anonymously because he wants to keep his personal views separate from the institution that employs him. But in this case, his particular views ought to be on the desks of every institution tracking the Chinese Communist Party.
The Palladium piece has circulated among national security specialists such as Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) for the same reason that foreign governments study Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan — because key aides matter as much as the president and are often charting courses months and years ahead of events.
Wang, the piece argues, has long been “China’s top ideological theorist, quietly credited as being the ‘ideas man’ behind each of Xi’s signature political concepts, including the ‘China Dream,’ the anti-corruption campaign, the Belt and Road Initiative, a more assertive foreign policy, and even ‘Xi Jinping Thought.’”
Wang has been written about elsewhere, including in The Post. The Palladium piece observes that Wang can be spotted in most group photographs of the Chinese inner circle. Wang also served as the ideas guy behind Xi’s predecessors, crafting Jiang Zemin’s signature “Three Represents’” policy and Hu Jintao’s “Harmonious Society.”
The United States’ two-party system has produced no equivalent, but roll Hamilton, Jefferson and Madison together and that approaches Wang’s stature in China.
Wang’s vision is all-encompassing — and he sees the holes. “There are no core values in China’s most recent structure,” he has warned. “Since 1949, we have criticized the core values of the classical and modern structures, but have not paid enough attention to shaping our own core values.”
Wang may be looking for a hybrid model, the piece argues, quoting him as saying: “We must combine the flexibility of [China’s] traditional values with the modern spirit [both Western and Marxist].”
Wang spent time in the United States and came away from his travels worried about our values. He is determined to prevent the moral decay he found in here from spreading throughout China, and that means a sharp curtailing of individual freedom.
That is the pessimistic view. A more optimistic view is that Wang surveys the almost impossible-to-catalogue challenge of holding China together and lands not on Napoleon, Stalin or Mao as a model but instead on Constantine, the 4th-century Roman emperor. Whether Constantine’s deathbed conversion to Christianity was authentic, his belief in a common theology weathered the next 1,700 years as a core organizing principle of Europe and helped make it possible to build culture, civilization, military and technological might.
Could a big thinker such as Wang conclude that China’s only successful path forward would be to embrace the proven values of the tradition that flourished in Europe for centuries? Certainly, that would be preferable to going full Orwellian and autocratic. If Wang studies all of recorded history in his search for values that will keep China thriving, he could settle on the one model that has worked the longest, over the largest and most diverse set of peoples.
He doesn’t have to believe in the theology — just the track record. In Christianity’s season of hope, that’s not a bad thing on which to fix our collective appeal to God.