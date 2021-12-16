But that isn’t the case everywhere. In Alameda County, Calif. (Oakland), it’s a different story. “We’re winning more trials than ever,” says chief public defender Brendon Woods. “Whether it’s because of the pandemic and the issues of racial inequality it has exposed or the way the George Floyd protests have made jurors more skeptical of police credibility, we’re seeing more acquittals than ever.”
Woods credits the county’s vaccination rate. More than 83 percent of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 77 percent have had two. “It just isn’t much of an issue here,” he says. “And those who are still worried are more likely older residents, who tend to more conservative.”
In fact, Woods says overly cautious covid-19 protocols may be harming his clients. “Our biggest issue right now is access to our clients. Over the last month, there have been just three positive cases at a jail with 3,000 people. But there’s still a 10-day quarantine at the jail after a new arrest,” he says. “The time in which the courts must grant a preliminary hearing is still at 30 days. Prior to the pandemic it was 10. We need more access.”
Despite the high vaccination rates — and low infection rates — Woods and his attorneys still primarily communicate with clients over video. “When you’re talking to someone about decisions that could affect the rest of their lives, it just isn’t the same over video.” And he says while the county expects public defenders to rely on video to communicate with clients, that hasn’t come with a corresponding commitment to updating the technology. “It’s been 20 months now, and the jail still isn’t set up to properly accommodate all of these video consultations.”
There have been some anomalies in other parts of the country, too. John Campbell, who runs a jury consultancy business based in St. Louis, says he’s had at least two federal cases in which the judge required all potential jurors to be vaccinated. “In one case, it was expected to be a long trial, and the judge didn’t want to risk an outbreak leading to a mistrial,” he says. In that particular city, less than half the population has had even a single dose of vaccine, so the requirement likely had a significant impact on the makeup of the jury.
Pandemic politics may also be having some surprising effects on juror demographics in civil trials. “For years plaintiff’s attorneys have done everything they can to keep conservatives off of juries,” says Campbell. “But since the pandemic and the Trump administration, we now have vaccine skeptics and covid deniers attacking the medical community.” One side effect is that, where conservatives were previously skeptical of medical malpractice suits (and torts in general), they may now be a lot more likely to rule against doctors once they’re on a jury.
“So I’ve been trying to tell plaintiff’s attorneys in medical malpractice cases that they should consider putting Trump supporters on their juries,” Campbell says. “It has taken some convincing.”
These situations seem to be outliers, to be clear. Of the public defenders I’ve consulted, only Woods said he’s seen juries more sympathetic to defendants over the past year. And Campbell says that at least for now, in his experience, judges are still far more likely to dismiss covid-conscious jurors than to require that jurors be vaccinated.
But either policy will produce juries even less representative of the surrounding community than in pre-pandemic times. “It is concerning any time an individual juror is excused or excluded based on a single question,” says Lori James-Townes, executive director of the National Association of Public Defenders. “This is further exacerbated when the question posed is neither constitutionally based nor case related. When this is allowed, we run the risk of seating jurors who do not represent a true cross-section of our communities.”
A fair justice system should apply the law equally to everyone. But the pandemic has underscored the alarming variation in jury selection across the country. Given the ample evidence demonstrating how important jury demographics can be to the outcome of a case, the difference between a conviction and an acquittal may have as much to do with who sits in the jury box as any evidence of the defendant’s guilt. That’s hardly what anyone would call a fair system.