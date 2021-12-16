Lisa Banks, attorney for Ms. Imbert and other former employees and former cheerleaders, told us she had made known to both Ms. Wilkinson’s investigators and directly to the NFL’s senior vice president in charge of investigations of this apparent intimidation while it was happening. That Mr. Snyder failed to keep his promise to cooperate “with all aspects of the investigation” doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched the imperious and bullying way he has operated. And while there once might have been some hope the NFL would follow through with a comprehensive and transparent accounting, it is no surprise that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who works for the team’s owners, ended up covering for one of them.