A withering report by The Post’s Will Hobson and Liz Clarke detailed efforts by Mr. Snyder’s legal team to disrupt the investigation into the team by attorney Beth Wilkinson. Included here, according to the report but denied by an attorney for Mr. Snyder, were attempts to prevent a former female employee who had reached a $1.6 million confidential settlement in 2009 over an allegation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Snyder from cooperating with the probe. Also, according to the report, private investigators, working on Mr. Snyder’s behalf, turned up uninvited — at the height of the pandemic — at the homes of several former employees or contacted their friends or relatives. “It was an intimidation tactic,” said former team employee Megan Imbert.
Lisa Banks, attorney for Ms. Imbert and other former employees and former cheerleaders, told us she had notified both Ms. Wilkinson’s investigators and the NFL’s senior vice president in charge of investigations of this apparent intimidation while it was happening. That Mr. Snyder failed to keep his promise to cooperate “with all aspects of the investigation” doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched the imperious and bullying way he has operated. And while there once might have been some hope the NFL would follow through with a comprehensive and transparent accounting, it is no surprise that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who works for the team’s owners, ended up covering for one of them.
Not only did the NFL not release a report on the investigation into the Washington Football Team, but also it specifically directed Ms. Wilkinson not to even prepare a written one. It has refused to release information related to the probe. Somehow, though, derogatory emails about two of Mr. Snyder’s adversaries were leaked.
That leak, though, revived interest in the Washington Football Team investigation, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter in October to Mr. Goodell requesting all documents and notes related to Ms. Wilkinson’s year-long probe. Since it has become clearer than ever that the NFL has absolutely no interest in addressing these matters in a credible way, it will be up to Congress to get a full accounting of what had taken root under Mr. Snyder and the league’s handling of complaints about it.
