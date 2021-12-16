And yet many of the Democratic mayors who backed these cuts are in denial about their impact. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently blamed the victims of smash-and-grabs, declaring that too many retailers had failed to hire private security. They would not need to hire private security if Lightfoot hadn’t let the city’s police force shrink by nearly 400 officers. Or take New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently boasted that New York is “the safest of the top 20 big cities in this country.” Last year, New York saw a 44 percent increase in homicides over 2019. This year, the homicide rate is down 0.5 percent — virtually unchanged. So de Blasio wants credit for maintaining the disastrous homicide rates of 2020?