Expanding this effort to eliminate lead exposure from drinking water is a logical continuation of this national, bipartisan priority. The water crisis in Flint, Mich., where lead contamination sickened thousands of disproportionately poor children, should have provided the spur for Congress to act. Yet unlike in earlier times, partisan rancor has riven Congress to such an extent that there has been little political will to do anything.
The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill provided some basis for a start, but it was woefully insufficient to meet the need. It designated $15 billion for lead pipe replacement, billions short of what most experts think is required. Crucially, it did not include any timeline for the work to be finished. That’s why the EPA is stepping in to draft a rule, but administrative law requires it to go through a time-consuming process that will delay its promulgation until October 2024. That rule could then be challenged in courts, which would likely take years to resolve.
This is why Congress is held in such low regard. If there is a problem — and virtually no one denies there is in this case — Congress should step up and do its job. It should pass a bill that ensures the job is done expeditiously and dedicates resources for oversight. Instead, Congress has again passed the buck rather than the bill.
This shouldn’t be a problem. This is the sort of limited program that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) says he wants to support. Republicans who represent affected areas should want the federal funding to improve their constituents’ lives. And those without impacted communities should want to show that they can solve real problems. All ambitious politicians hunger for compassionate legislation they can tout at election time. It’s hard to have a better example than ensuring poor kids have safe drinking water.
No one expects the removal of lead pipes overnight. Even with billions in funding and a clear legal timeline, there will inevitably be barriers to identifying dangerous lines, securing the permits to commence work and finding trained, skilled workers. Even optimistic advocates say it will take a decade or more before lead no longer seeps into a family’s tap water.
But that should be a spur to action, not a reason to dawdle. New regulations addressing the monitoring of lead levels in water that were issued last year during the Trump administration will soon take effect and surely help reduce the problem. But if bans on lead in gasoline and paint were needed to solve those problems, only a thorough removal of lead water lines will cure this malady.
Congress always has a host of concerns on its plate, and it’s understandable that some take higher priority. This problem, however, is on its plate now. Both parties should work together to resolve it so that it doesn’t recur and force Congress’s hand again in the future. It’s also how millions of our fellow citizens can have healthier, happier lives.