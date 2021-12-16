The House select committee investigating the insurrection has done a good job this week in putting the events of Jan. 6 back in the headlines, where they belong. Thanks to the committee, we now know that at least three Fox News anchors — Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade — were apparently as horrified as the rest of us when they saw the mob invading the Capitol. They sent text messages to Mark Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, begging him to get Trump to make a public statement telling the rioters to go home.