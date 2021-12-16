Therefore, it is important to acknowledge the decision Wednesday by a court in Berlin. The court found a Russian national guilty of murdering a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity in 2019 and sentenced the perpetrator, Vadim Krasikov, to life in prison. At issue was the execution-style shooting of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili in a park in the center of the German capital on Aug. 23, 2019. Confirming what German media had previously reported, prosecutors had identified Mr. Krasikov as a former colonel in Russia’s intelligence service who carried out the assassination on orders from higher authority. The presiding judge quite accurately called the killing “state terrorism.” Germany’s Foreign Ministry followed up Wednesday by expelling two Russian diplomats suspected of being undercover intelligence agents.
Germany’s imposition of accountability is a welcome exception to the rule: All too often those who carry out acts of transnational repression escape. That was true, for example, in the 2018 poisoning — fortunately not fatal — in Britain of former Russian agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, as well as in a similar attack, this one deadly, on defector Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. No doubt Khangoshvili, a former Chechen militia leader who fought from 2000 to 2004 in Russia’s devastating war on Chechnya, was not, strictly speaking, a peaceful opponent of the regime, as Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to protest. Nevertheless, at the time of his murder, he was not engaged in paramilitary activity and was seeking asylum, as was his right under international law.
The Putin regime’s denials of involvement in this lawless deed are no less brazen than the crime itself. The hit on Khangoshivili was part of a long-running campaign aimed at opponents of the current Moscow-backed Chechen strongman, Ramzan Kadyrov. Given the realistic limits on what can be done to thwart transnational repression, Berlin has done only what both democratic values and the rule of law required. It has punished the murderer while naming — shaming may not be possible with Mr. Putin’s regime — the official forces that really called the hit. And Germany has done so at a time when Russia’s threats against Ukraine make it doubly important for Europe’s leading nation to enforce those norms. The new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, should stand firm; and the Biden administration should stand with him.