The Putin regime’s denials of involvement in this lawless deed are no less brazen than the crime itself. The hit on Khangoshivili was part of a long-running campaign aimed at opponents of the current Moscow-backed Chechen strongman, Ramzan Kadyrov. Given the realistic limits on what can be done to thwart transnational repression, Berlin has done only what both democratic values and the rule of law required. It has punished the murderer while naming — shaming may not be possible with Mr. Putin’s regime — the official forces that really called the hit. And Germany has done so at a time when Russia’s threats against Ukraine make it doubly important for Europe’s leading nation to enforce those norms. The new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, should stand firm; and the Biden administration should stand with him.