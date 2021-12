These words came from then-House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) in 2019 in response to Governor Northam’s decision to keep GOP language in the state budget preventing Virginia from fully joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Despite Cox’s and other Republicans’ best efforts, Virginia finalized its membership in the RGGI in 2020, and this highly successful multi-state carbon cap-and-invest program returned $228 million of revenue to the state in just our first year of participation – funding that’s going toward programs that protect flood-prone, frontline communities and that cut energy costs for low-income Virginians.