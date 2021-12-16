Moderate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) went to the Senate floor on Tuesday to argue for the child tax credit. “It’s reducing hunger among families by a quarter. Let that linger for a second, Madam President,” he said. “When’s the last time we were able to come to the floor of the Senate and say we’ve cut hunger in this country by a quarter? ... In Colorado, Madam President, a million kids and their families are benefiting from this credit.” He explained, “Parents in Colorado are getting an average of $240 a month to pay for groceries, to help with the rent — really importantly, to pay for a little extra child care so people can stay at work. And I know that because of what parents have told me they’re spending the money on.”