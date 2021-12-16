Manchin is reportedly insisting that the child tax cut is zeroed out unless its full 10-year cost ($1.4 trillion) is paid for — even though the benefit extends only through the end of 2022 (while making it permanently refundable). Understand that the package does not provide that the child tax credit will continue for 10 years, and Biden is on record as saying any subsequent extensions of the package will have to be paid for. That’s not good enough for Manchin. Manchin also says he wants this and other benefits to be “means-tested,” even though it already phases out for higher-income parents.
Democrats are understandably incensed. The child tax credit might be the most successful anti-poverty program in recent memory, cutting the child poverty rate in half. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds, “An estimated 9.9 million children are at risk of slipping back below the poverty line or deeper into poverty if the expansion is not extended.”
Moderate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) went to the Senate floor on Tuesday to argue for the child tax credit. “It’s reducing hunger among families by a quarter. Let that linger for a second, Madam President,” he said. “When’s the last time we were able to come to the floor of the Senate and say we’ve cut hunger in this country by a quarter? ... In Colorado, Madam President, a million kids and their families are benefiting from this credit.” He explained, “Parents in Colorado are getting an average of $240 a month to pay for groceries, to help with the rent — really importantly, to pay for a little extra child care so people can stay at work. And I know that because of what parents have told me they’re spending the money on.”
And by the way, as the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy reports, “West Virginia’s child poverty rate in 2019 was 19.6 percent, with 67,507 children living in poverty. West Virginia had the 7th highest child poverty rate among the 50 states.” For a family making the median income in West Virginia, the child tax credit returns a benefit of $2,600; for a family at half the median income, the child tax credit provides $3,800.
Bennet pointed out that “after we have cut taxes for the wealthiest people in this country by more than $5 trillion since 2001, we finally have a tax cut for working families.” It’s actually worse that that.
The reconciliation package itself contains a massive tax break for wealthy Americans in high-tax states by raising the cap for state and local taxes (SALT) to $80,000. Doing that while simultaneously yanking away child tax credits for some of the poorest kids would be politically indefensible and morally unconscionable. As Chuck Marr from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explained: “There’s no way to justify these [SALT] tax cuts as ‘middle-class’ tax relief. They are particularly egregious given that BBB aims to provide the most help for low- and middle-income households while reducing tax advantages for wealthy households.”
Is Manchin just making more excuses to drag out the negotiations or to sink the bill entirely? We do not know, and it is possible, as has happened so often with Manchin, that a relatively small change will satisfy his concerns. Whatever accounting or procedural mechanism is needed, Democrats cannot allow a poverty-cutting program as effective as the child tax credit to be eliminated. Imagine the reaction if that were the excuse for sinking their domestic agenda.
In dealing with Manchin, Democrats should borrow some advice from Nancy Reagan: Just say no. And while they are at it, they should nail down an agreement with him to reform the filibuster in a way that would allow Congress to preserve democracy with voting rights reform, just as the Senate agreed to avoid a default on the debt by exempting from the filibuster legislation that raises the debt ceiling. If anything, Manchin’s dilatory conduct on the Build Back Better bill should demonstrate that there is plenty of room for haggling on legislation.