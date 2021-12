As DCPS superintendent from 1975 to 1980, Reed’s policies (improved management, revised curriculum, initiative to establish Banneker Academic High School) had far greater impact across the city than his year as Wilson’s first Black principal. However, the Banneker HS auditorium is already named for Reed, and a scholarship at Wilson is named for him. Seventeen more schools will be renamed in the near future. Name one for him; he was superintendent of all of them.