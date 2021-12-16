Given this reputation, it is surprising to see the store’s owners under fire from progressives for defending a hallmark of democratic elections: The secret ballot.
The controversy began this past week after two store employees approached co-owner Bradley Graham and informed him of their intent to unionize. According to reporting by DCist/WAMU, one employee — a member of the staff’s organizing committee — asked Graham to voluntarily recognize the union, presenting him with a stack of signed union authorization cards allegedly representing a “supermajority” of employees.
Graham declined to accept the cards, preferring a National Labor Relations Board-supervised secret ballot election. He later explained in an email to staff that bypassing such an election would “disenfranchise those employees who didn’t sign cards, who still would like more information about the pros and cons of a union, or who may have changed their minds" after signing a union authorization card.
Graham’s pro-democracy point of view was met with derision by activists online. “This is so pathetic,” said one critic who was retweeted by the organizing committee’s Twitter account. “Union busting is bad politics and will make for really bad prose.” Sara Nelson, the outspoken president of the flight attendant union, shared a photograph of herself speaking at the store and said she “won’t come back any time soon” because of management’s refusal to recognize the cards.
Union organizers prefer this so-called “card check” method of organizing, for obvious reasons.
Unions face no obligation to describe the card-signing process accurately, and in the past have described cards as simply informational or a “request” for a vote — rather than the legal authorization that they are. Organizers have also been known to strong arm employees into signing a card. One employee described the process in testimony before Congress: “The union’s organizers refuse to take ‘no’ for an answer. Some employees have had five or more harassing visits from these union organizers. The only way, it seems, to stop the badgering and pressure is to sign the card.”
But workers, as with voters, often make a different decision about representation in the privacy of a voting booth than when publicly confronted about their choice. (Not surprisingly, election reform legislation in Congress does not include a new requirement to openly declare your vote at a polling place.)
Federal courts have repeatedly recognized the supremacy of the secret ballot over card signing. “It would be difficult to imagine a more unreliable method of ascertaining the real wishes of employees than a ‘card check,’ unless it were an employer’s request for an open show of hands,” wrote the Fourth Circuit in one decision. “Workers sometimes sign union authorization cards not because they intend to vote for the union in the election but to avoid offending the person who asks them to sign, often a fellow worker, or simply to get the person off their back,” wrote the Eighth Circuit in another.
Even labor unions, when they’re being forthright, acknowledge that secret ballots are superior. In a legal brief to the NLRB, the AFL-CIO criticized the use of card-signing to decertify a union, arguing that cards are “not comparable to the privacy and independence of the voting booth.”
Employees need both privacy and independence when deciding on third-party representation in the workplace. In his email to bookstore staff, Graham spoke of his personal experience with unions, working as a journalist at The Post. “[U]nions alter workplaces — sometimes for better, sometimes for worse,” he wrote. “We believe a union at [Politics and Prose] would make our workplace more transactional, less personal, and less flexible.”
It could also make the workplace more expensive. UFCW Local 400, which seeks to represent the workers, receives more than $15 million in dues annually, according to Department of Labor filings. Some of those payments fund the six-figure salaries and company cars for the union’s Landover-based leadership and professional staff. Not all workers seem thrilled with the value proposition: Even in a sympathetic market, the Local has seen its membership steeply decline in recent years, losing roughly 8,000 members over the past decade.
Graham said he will respect the results of an NLRB-supervised secret ballot election. But that means the union and its organizing committee must first respect their coworkers’ right to participate in one — and to educate themselves about what they are voting on.