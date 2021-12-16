Unions face no obligation to describe the card-signing process accurately, and in the past have described cards as simply informational or a “request” for a vote — rather than the legal authorization that they are. Organizers have also been known to strong arm employees into signing a card. One employee described the process in testimony before Congress: “The union’s organizers refuse to take ‘no’ for an answer. Some employees have had five or more harassing visits from these union organizers. The only way, it seems, to stop the badgering and pressure is to sign the card.”