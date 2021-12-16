The best summary of the current situation would be “it’s complicated.” The world is largely at peace, but Americans can see that the country is no longer the sole superpower. The Afghanistan withdrawal was an ugly reminder of that fact. Growth is coming back fast, but restarting the global economy after a long period of induced paralysis has caused huge logjams and hiccups. For a variety of reasons — some of which can be blamed on Biden — we are seeing more inflation than in decades, and that has often weighed on presidential approval ratings. Violent crime was up nationwide in 2020. And the pandemic has not ended with a bang but rather continues to wax and wane, causing new anxieties just when you thought it was safe to get back to normal life.