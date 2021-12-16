Very few in Pakistan know about Shamsun Nahar. She is the daughter of a woman who was raped during the conflict. In 2014, both mother and daughter gave statements to the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh against a Pakistani collaborationist militia and its leader. He handed over Shamsun Nahar’s mother to army officials, and she was raped. The tribunal convicted the militia leader and sentenced him to death, observing in its judgment that war babies such as Shamsun Nahar had been deprived of normal lives and rights. The judges instructed the government to identify war babies and establish a program of social services for them. Unfortunately, however, the Bangladesh government appears to be more interested in using war crimes tribunals against its political opponents than looking after war babies.