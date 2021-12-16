Ironically, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has risen to the occasion, at huge political cost to herself, to insist on revealing the truth about the Jan. 6 coup attempt and holding accountable those who plotted it. If that courage is not matched with a unified Democratic response sufficient to secure our democracy, her work will be for naught. Worse, we risk handing the power of government a party deluded by conspiracies and unwilling to abide by elections when they lose — supported by the frighteningly high percentage of Americans who have no qualms about use of political violence.