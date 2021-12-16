The United States is lucky to have good allies that can help in moments of peril. Israel, often described an “an unsinkable aircraft carrier” for the United States in the Middle East, has become the backstop for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other gulf countries against Iran. In Asia, countries worried about a rising China can look to the growing military power of the United States’ Quad partners, Australia, India and Japan. But that doesn’t make up for Uncle Sam.