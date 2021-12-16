Here, many of the problems of the past two years have been cast as shortcomings of Fischer and his leadership style. But because of his post with the national mayors group, Fischer knew his struggles were not unique. Activists in New York City were furious that Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had won his initial campaign by pleading to rein in police, did little as the cops at times roughed up protesters. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, considered a rising star in Democratic politics, opted not to run for a second term this year amid tensions between her and the city’s police. Minneapolis’s Jacob Frey did run for reelection, but had to overcome an aggressive effort from fellow Democrats to oust him. Big cities throughout the country are beset with high homicide rates and reduced downtown activity after the pandemic.