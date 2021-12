About 1 a.m., I loaded the cats in their carriers and headed for the closet in our basement. Soon after, I lost the local news feed I’d been watching on my laptop. Then went the Internet and the power. Next came an eerie silence that probably didn't last more than a few seconds but felt like minutes. Then, suddenly, a deafening pounding of rain and hail, followed by a cacophony of crashing and rumbling sounds. Still, I didn’t want to believe that the worst of it had come right to my doorstep.