Questions, and answers, are sure to emerge: Was adequate warning given to civilians where forecasters expected tornadoes? Were those warnings heeded by communities, individuals and employers? What role did climate change play in this horrific event? Experts say it’s difficult to link climate change definitively to an uptick in late-season tornadoes such as these — but higher temperatures could intensify future disasters. This might end up ranking as the longest tornado track in U.S. history and the only one to rage through at least four states. The storm could also be the deadliest outbreak ever to occur in December, perhaps one of the 10 deadliest in any month.