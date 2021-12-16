There are many facts, but not all facts are equal. There was a tornado in Kentucky last week. There wasn’t a tornado in Minnesota. Only one is worth reporting. Reporters and editors make decisions about which facts to cover — and then it’s up to them to provide the reader with an appropriate sense of scale. The so-called scandal of Harris spending $500 on cookware, or a man who was reportedly homeless and unwell burning down a Christmas tree, are not commensurate with an ongoing attack on our democratic system by an authoritarian political movement. And yet, readers might not get that impression if they survey the headlines in print and on the airwaves these days.