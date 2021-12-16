Skeptics of international law will argue that bans don’t work and that all they do is keep us from obtaining weapons that our enemies will develop anyway. The skeptics couldn’t be more wrong. The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons is a robust treaty that has consistently succeeded in protecting the world from terrifying weapons. In the early 1990s, the United States began field experiments with blinding lasers, an ingeniously cruel weapon designed to disable enemy defenses and thereby increase mortality rates, demoralize enemy troops and leave them with legions of newly blinded soldiers to care for. After a brief spike of global anxiety, a protocol to the treaty was established to ban blinding weapons. Since that day in 1995, blinding weapons have been a non-story.