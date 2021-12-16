The United Nations is convening a group of diplomats and arms experts to review one of the world’s most important yet least-known treaties: the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. At stake is a future world that fans of “The Terminator” franchise might recognize. But that was fiction; this is very real.
Established in 1983, the treaty has been updated regularly to restrict some of the world’s most malicious conventional weapons technologies that pose grave risks to innocent civilians. These include land mines, booby-traps, incendiary weapons, unexploded ordinances and weapons that create non-detectable fragments that render wound treatment nearly impossible. This week, negotiators will decide whether to add autonomous weapons systems to that list.
Autonomous weapons can select and engage targets without human supervision once they are activated. The technology, which is still in its infancy, can permanently and catastrophically change the nature of war. National militaries and humanitarian organizations are already preparing for the possibility of untraceable assassin drones targeting political leaders, robot swarms overwhelming traditional defense systems at superhuman speeds and inherently unpredictable robots deployed with nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.
This is just the beginning. The only limits to autonomous weapon capabilities will be limits to artificial intelligence itself.
Humanitarian groups around the world, from Human Rights Watch to the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, have been working for years to ban the development of these weapons. At least 30 countries have joined in the effort. New Zealand recently took a leadership role in the global movement against autonomous weapons. Meanwhile, the United States took a leadership role in sabotaging it.
“In our view, the best way to make progress … would be through the development of a nonbinding code of conduct,” U.S. State Department official Josh Dorosin declared.
A nonbinding code of conduct effectively endorses rapid development of the technology while adding, as a gesture to human rights groups, assurance that such technology is used responsibly. With this proposal, the Biden administration is sending a clear message to the world: The United States is “all-in” on autonomous weapons. Unless the administration changes its stance, this moment will be remembered as the starter gun for a global autonomous arms race.
The Biden administration’s position is ruinously shortsighted. At the moment, the United States has a comparative advantage over much of the world with such weaponry, and major weapons developers stand to significantly profit from it. But if the last arms race with nuclear weapons taught us anything, it is that the U.S. military’s period of decisive control will be temporary, and the weapons will eventually get into the hands of not only enemy states but possibly even terrorist organizations.
Skeptics of international law will argue that bans don’t work and that all they do is keep us from obtaining weapons that our enemies will develop anyway. The skeptics couldn’t be more wrong. The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons is a robust treaty that has consistently succeeded in protecting the world from terrifying weapons. In the early 1990s, the United States began field experiments with blinding lasers, an ingeniously cruel weapon designed to disable enemy defenses and thereby increase mortality rates, demoralize enemy troops and leave them with legions of newly blinded soldiers to care for. After a brief spike of global anxiety, a protocol to the treaty was established to ban blinding weapons. Since that day in 1995, blinding weapons have been a non-story.
The international ban on chemical weapons offers another model of success. The Chemical Weapons Convention has led to the verified destruction of stockpiles around the world. It also created a powerful stigma around the use of chemical weapons. When nations do use them, as Syria did in 2017, it is a globally deplored violation rather than an acceptable combat norm. Syrian president Bashar al-Assad currently faces criminal charges in France and Germany for his violation of the ban.
An effective international ban on autonomous weapons is within reach. In Geneva, there is an opportunity to heed history’s nuclear lessons and restrict research on such technology before it passes a tipping point. But time is running out. The technology is developing quickly, and the treaty is reviewed only once every five years. If the Biden administration continues to drag its feet, humanity may find that it has squandered its last best chance to ward off a future so dystopian that, until now, only Hollywood could have imagined it.