It wasn’t a movie. It was the heroism of a 35-year old soldier so devoted to his men — he called them “the boys” — that he gave little thought to himself. What he did, and what others saw him do, should have earned him the Medal of Honor with maximum deliberate speed. Instead, the Army’s investigations dragged on, far past the legislatively mandated five-year period within which the determination is supposed to made. It took an act of Congress to extend that deadline so that Cashe could receive the decoration he so richly deserved.