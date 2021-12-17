Instead, his widow, Tamara, accepted the medal that was awarded posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Cashe, among the relative handful of servicemen to receive it and the only African American since Sept. 11, 2001, to be recognized with the nation’s highest military distinction. It should not have taken so long.
On Oct. 17, 2005, Cashe, wounded in the blast and with his uniform on fire, pulled grievously injured and dying men from their burning armored vehicle. He did so repeatedly and while under enemy fire in an ambush, his fuel-drenched uniform shredded and melting on his body after the improvised explosive device detonated. He saved six lives. An officer who witnessed his astonishing valor likened it to watching a movie.
It wasn’t a movie. It was the heroism of a 35-year-old soldier so devoted to his men — he called them “the boys” — that he gave little thought to himself. What he did, and what others saw him do, should have earned him the Medal of Honor with maximum deliberate speed. Instead, the Army’s investigations dragged on, far past the legislatively mandated five-year period within which the determination is supposed to be made. It took an act of Congress to extend that deadline so that Cashe could receive the decoration he so richly deserved.
Several of the men he pulled from the burning Bradley later succumbed to their wounds. Cashe himself, with burns over nearly three-quarters of his body, lingered three weeks before he died in a hospital in Texas.
Unaccountably, and without explanation, the Army initially declined to heed several officers who recommended more than a decade ago that Cashe receive the Medal of Honor. The brass insists, rightly, on a rigorous review of any warrior’s deeds before the highest distinction is conferred. Yet the years-long tussle over Cashe’s worthiness, and the fact that not a single Black service member had been awarded the medal in all the combat during the past 20 years, is astonishing. More than astonishing: It strains credulity.
The credit for Cashe’s actions is his alone. But credit also belongs to the officers who pressed to upgrade his Silver Star, the Army’s third-highest combat medal, which he was awarded before his death. They fought a protracted bureaucratic battle that should not have been necessary.
Among them was Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, who, as a lieutenant colonel in 2005, was Cashe’s battalion commander. Gen. Brito wrestled the Pentagon for years to secure Cashe the Medal of Honor. By ensuring that valor was recognized, he too deserves the admiration of a grateful nation.