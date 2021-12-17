Despite China’s errors, the United States cannot depend on them to make up for our failures. China’s first foreign minister, Zhou Enlai, described diplomacy as “the continuation of warfare by other means.” If half of the United States’ 200 ambassadorial warriors remain missing in action on the battlefield, we should not be surprised by the outcome. Adults in the Senate should explain to their colleagues that too much is too much. While they are free to criticize the administration’s foreign policy, they should not be allowed to do so at the expense of American national security.