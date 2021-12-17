But the systemic problem remains: Today, there are still 93 vacancies in the United States’ nearly 200 ambassadorial posts.
One reason is that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have been abusing the Senate’s constitutional power of “advice and consent” by collectively placing holds on dozens of ambassadorial nominations. For some of the most critical embassies, including Beijing, nominees waited for months even after testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and receiving an affirmative vote. It took filing for cloture to overcome such “holds” to finally force a Senate vote on Burns.
This absurdity is just one of the many factors highlighted in the forthcoming report from Harvard’s China Working Group on the two nations’ great diplomatic rivalry. The report documents China’s diplomatic surge around the globe in the past 25 years. How many of China’s embassies around the world lack ambassadors? The answer is: zero.
The big takeaway from this review of the diplomatic competition is: No more Mr. Nice Guy. Two decades ago, when China entered the World Trade Organization as a “developing country,” Chinese diplomacy followed Deng Xiaoping’s injunction to “hide and bide”: Keep a “low profile” and “never claim leadership.” But that was then. Now, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized, China will engage the United States on “equal footing”: eyeball to eyeball, without apologies — determined to land as many blows as it takes. The confrontation in Anchorage between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart offered a vivid illustration of what we should expect going forward.
Already, the metrics speak for themselves. In 2019, China overtook the United States with the largest diplomatic network in the world: 276 diplomatic posts to the United States’ 273. A half-century ago, China dispatched its first mission to the United Nations. Today, it is the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and the second-largest financial contributor to the United Nations overall. A quarter-century ago, Chinese President Jiang Zemin had half as many meetings with foreign leaders as President Bill Clinton. From 2013 to 2020, Xi Jinping had as many as Barack Obama and Donald Trump combined.
China’s diplomacy has supported its grand strategy to become the indispensable economic partner of every major nation. Since 2001, China has replaced the United States as the major trading partner of 130 countries including Japan, Germany and all the other major economies besides the United States. China has also become the indispensable link in most supply chains, from medical products, computers and solar panels, to rare-earth minerals for advanced technologies.
Preventing ambassadors from doing their jobs may make for excellent GOP primary politics, but it is just one reminder of how we have needlessly ceded ground to Beijing. In the decades after 9/11, Washington largely denigrated diplomacy, disinvested in its professionals, and demeaned the role of continuous conversation and artful persuasion. From 2017 to 2020, the State Department saw an exodus of a quarter of its Foreign Service officers, including 60 percent of its career ambassadors.
While the art of diplomacy has withered in Washington, it has not yet been found in Beijing. As Chinese “wolf warriors” issue their battle calls for more aggressive positions in overseas matters, China’s approval ratings have fallen steadily. In 2021, almost 75 percent of citizens across the United States, Britain and other democracies held an “unfavorable” view of China. And as China continues to pursue a more ambitious strategy abroad, its diplomats’ assignment to make this palatable to others will become increasingly difficult. That is an opportunity for the United States. We need our diplomats in place to seize it.
Despite China’s errors, the United States cannot depend on them to make up for our failures. China’s first foreign minister, Zhou Enlai, described diplomacy as “the continuation of warfare by other means.” If half of the United States’ 200 ambassadorial warriors remain missing in action on the battlefield, we should not be surprised by the outcome. Adults in the Senate should explain to their colleagues that too much is too much. While they are free to criticize the administration’s foreign policy, they should not be allowed to do so at the expense of American national security.