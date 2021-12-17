The transformational narrative was always hard to swallow, but the left wanted to believe the nation was heading toward a progressive promised land. Eager to please his base, Biden mistakenly conflated bigness with boldness. Some of this was an effort to rewrite the past: In 2009, amid the Great Recession, advisers persuaded Obama to keep his ask for a stimulus package under $1 trillion, which seemed like an unfathomably large sum back then. At that time, half a dozen moderate Democrats insisted the price tag stay below $800 billion. And it did: The final tab was $787 billion. Many liberals felt this was a missed opportunity.