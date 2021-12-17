Biden’s ambitions swelled unexpectedly after Democrats won control of the Senate in January with unlikely victories in two Georgia Senate runoffs — and Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote. Overnight, Biden — first elected to the Senate in 1972 and underestimated since forever — was cast as a president of historic possibility. After eight years in Barack Obama’s shadow, Biden relished suddenly being compared by historians to Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt — even though his narrow majorities paled in comparison to the ones the earlier presidents enjoyed when they took office.
The transformational narrative was always hard to swallow, but the left wanted to believe the nation was heading toward a progressive promised land. Eager to please his base, Biden mistakenly conflated bigness with boldness. Some of this was an effort to rewrite the past: In 2009, amid the Great Recession, advisers persuaded Obama to keep his ask for a stimulus package under $1 trillion, which seemed like an unfathomably large sum back then. At that time, half a dozen moderate Democrats insisted the price tag stay below $800 billion. And it did: The final tab was $787 billion. Many liberals felt this was a missed opportunity.
Fast forward to earlier this year. In March, Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Package, which sent another round of stimulus checks to families and created a monthly child tax credit. This amount was stunning because Congress had just passed a $900 billion stimulus in December, which was itself the fifth major pandemic relief bill of 2020. That doesn’t count more than $3 trillion spent by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the economy, largely through buying assets to inject cash into markets.
Lawrence H. Summers and others predicted these sums would supercharge inflation, but the White House rejected their warnings as alarmist and the spending spree continued. Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in November, which earned the support of 19 Republican senators. This was something Trump wanted to accomplish but couldn’t convince his party to support.
But passage was delayed for months, sapping Biden’s momentum, because liberals in the House wouldn’t support the funding for bridges and broadband until they were satisfied that the Build Back Better Act, the centerpiece of the president’s domestic agenda, would be ambitious enough. “This bill offers us a chance to fundamentally transform the relationship between the American people and their government,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus explained in an October letter.
There were two huge problems with this declaration. First, most voters didn’t support Biden in 2020 because they wanted to “fundamentally transform” the relationship between the government and the governed. They wanted to replace Trump. And maybe get a little help with rent and health care.
Second, Manchin had been clear since the summer that he wasn’t going to support another package that cost more than $1.75 trillion. It’s easy to lose perspective, but that’s still a staggering sum — larger than the gross domestic products of Russia, Australia and Brazil. While Manchin voted for all the earlier spending, he represents a state Trump carried by 39 points, where polls show the bill is unpopular. Manchin has also been outspoken all year about the corrosiveness of inflation.
Nevertheless, House Democrats persisted in advancing a behemoth bill that blew past Manchin’s red lines. It got pricier when moderates insisted they would only support the bill if it restored state and local tax deductions that were taken away by Republicans to pay for the 2017 tax cuts. Various accounting gimmicks were deployed to give what might realistically be closer to a $5 trillion package over 10 years a $2 trillion sticker price. Manchin has privately told Democratic leaders for months that he wouldn’t play along.
Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have engaged in magical thinking, overestimating their abilities to cajole and entice Manchin to vote for something so clearly not in his interest — and to do so by Christmas. They finally acknowledged this week that they won’t be able to do that. A pared-down version might yet pass next year, but that might also prove to be wishful thinking.
Biden is certainly not the first president to overread his mandate and overestimate his legislative clout. Most do. No matter how much experience one might have, every president gets reminded that governing is about trade-offs. Biden must now choose what’s most important to him in the sprawling bill and let the rest go. You govern with the majorities you have, not the ones you want.