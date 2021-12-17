Stay-at-home orders and the fear of exposure meant that accessing primary care early in the pandemic was a real challenge. This was especially true for vulnerable residents who require more care, such as older adults with low incomes.
Telemedicine has long been an aspirational salve for addressing a lack of access to care, but the digital divide is expansive in D.C., especially for older residents east of the Anacostia River. One in three residents living in Wards 7 and 8 lacks Internet connectivity altogether. Existing regulations at the time of the coronavirus outbreak required telemedicine care to use live video calls — think FaceTime, Zoom, etc. — requiring both a computer or other device and high-speed Internet access. This video requirement created a barrier to telehealth care for low-income and older residents.
Seeing these dynamics take shape, in March 2020, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage proactively decided to expand D.C.’s Medicaid telemedicine coverage to include services delivered through the phone or other devices and in the home. Community hospitals and clinics, including our respective institutions, scrambled to make use of this new public health tool. The uptake was immediate.
Combined, our institutions serve several thousand seniors who reside east of the river. Within weeks of the rule change, about 80 percent of Unity Health Care’s appointments involving patients 65 and older were being conducted using telemedicine. That number stayed high through the year, leveling off at about 50 percent. Despite this explosive growth in utilization, there is a dearth of research and know-how on providing high-quality telehealth care to vulnerable populations. We had an obligation to better understand what our patients needed.
That’s why we partnered to conduct a first-of-its-kind study of how older residents in Wards 7 and 8 experienced telemedicine during the pandemic. We evaluated thousands of patient experiences and conducted hours of interviews. Researchers spoke with seniors who were lifelong D.C. residents — most with chronic illnesses — and have received our care for many years. As a result, we now have a deeper understanding of the benefits of telemedicine and how to provide responsive, human-centered care for our most vulnerable residents — both during times of crisis and in more ordinary times.
Here's what we learned.
Telemedicine reduced wait times for senior patients. Between 90 and 100 percent of all patients were seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time — up from the standard range between 70 and 80 percent. Telemedicine also cut in half no-show rates. Reducing no-show rates reduces health-care costs, and that’s good for patients, providers and D.C.
Most important, our study showed that telemedicine increased primary-care utilization rates and patients’ perceptions of the quality of care they received. Given the technological and generational barriers to accessing and feeling comfortable with telemedicine, it is encouraging to see that our telemedicine services were well used and received high marks.
Both patients and providers told the researchers that telemedicine provides a convenient alternative for follow-ups and less acute medical issues. At the same time, there remains a strong preference from both patients and providers for in-person visits for more serious health concerns.
And so we returned to our first question: What can we do to ensure that the care provided is as patient-centered and responsive as possible?
We found that there is promise and opportunity but also a need for thoughtful improvements. Providers will need to support their patients with technology demonstrations and troubleshooting. Community centers and churches offer trusted venues for educating older patients. We’re also looking at creating new roles in our organizations, such as digital community health workers, to enhance support for patients using telehealth services.
Providers will also need to develop systems to ensure that telemedicine services are being offered to the right patients for the right medical needs. That will mean doing digital triage to determine whether patients need telemedicine or an in-person visit. It will also mean building telemedicine into our standard treatment protocols in ways that serve patients and make sense. And we’ll need to communicate clearly about the role telemedicine will play in a patient’s treatment.
Our research shows that telemedicine improves access to care and that high-need populations can benefit from it. But we’ll need more patient-centered research like ours to create the system of telehealth and overall system of care that D.C. residents facing glaring health inequities need and truly deserve.