This farcical argument flies in the face of decades of civilian oversight of elected sheriffs. After searching in vain for any legal basis for sheriff supremacy and checking with several others who have studied law enforcement and civilian oversight, I can confirm that a constitutional sheriff with unique autonomy is not actually a thing. It appears that, as one state official told me, the Virginia lawmakers just did not want to take on a political battle with sheriffs — known to be a combative bunch. And just like that, an extremist, once-fringe movement significantly constrained law enforcement oversight for an entire state.