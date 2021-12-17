Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the organization formed to carry out my father’s legacy of working toward a more just and peaceful world, filed a petition with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of Payá’s family in 2013, claiming that the state of Cuba was responsible for his and Cepero’s deaths and that their families were not guaranteed access to justice and an adequate and effective remedy. Finally, on Dec. 14, the commission heard heartfelt testimony from the family in an open, public hearing.