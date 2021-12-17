MAYFIELD, Ky. — The 10,000 residents of this conservative, 200-year-old community are in shock as they survey the devastation left by the tornado that ripped through their town last weekend. Grim-faced or tearful, they silently drive and walk down Broadway, circle the court square and continue on residential streets to get a first-hand look at the piles of brick and rubble that used to be buildings, the bare lots once shaded by trees. They often stop to hug passing neighbors, friends and even strangers. No words are needed.