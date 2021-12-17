Jan. 6 committee members released text messages to and from Mark Meadows, who was Mr. Trump’s chief of staff on Jan. 6, that Mr. Meadows handed over before he stopped cooperating with the panel. They show that the White House received a flood of chilling updates directly from the Capitol, and that Mr. Trump’s allies and family begged him to intervene.
One message read: “Hey, Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?” Another: “There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.” Yet another: “We are all helpless.”
There appears to have been no confusion about what Mr. Trump needed to do, as officials in his administration and others messaged Mr. Meadows. “POTUS has to come out firmly and tell protesters to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed,” one message read. “TELL THEM TO GO HOME,” read another. “POTUS needs to calm this s--- down,” said a third. The pro-Trump Fox News propaganda chorus of Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade sent Mr. Meadows similar pleas.
Even Donald Trump Jr., Mr. Trump’s son, insisted, “He’s got to condemn this s--- ASAP.” Mr. Trump Jr. persisted with specific recommendations: “We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.” The president instead issued only late and weak requests for the rioters to stand down as his mob ransacked the Capitol — including one in which he called the insurrectionists “very special.”
These messages are no doubt only a small representation of the discussion and actions — or lack thereof — Trump officials took on Jan. 6, underscoring that the committee must press its probe even in the face of Mr. Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation. The Justice Department and the courts have a role to play; criminal cases against Mr. Meadows and former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon for refusing to testify should proceed swiftly, sending the message that this key inquiry is well within Congress’s investigative authorities and that those powers must be respected.
The full depravity of Mr. Trump’s instigation before and behavior during the Capitol siege is still not fully known. It is up to the committee to establish an authoritative and enduring record.
“Remember this day forever!” the then-president said on Jan. 6. Yes, every American should.