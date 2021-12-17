There’s a reason for all those pages: When cataloguing Fox News’s republic-destroying coverage of Donald Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud, there’s way too much material — chiefly transcripts of fact-defying segments hosted by Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity.
Davis found the voting-machine company’s case convincing. “Dominion’s well-pleaded allegations ... support the reasonable inference that Fox’s reporting was not accurate or dispassionate,” he wrote. With such reasoning, Davis denied Fox News’s motion to dismiss the $1.6 billion suit, which Dominion filed in late March.
“In reference to the whole publication’s effect on the average viewer, the Complaint supports a reasonable inference that Fox repeatedly misstated election fraud allegations to defame Dominion," the judge wrote.
In a statement on the ruling, Fox News Media said, "As we have maintained, FOX News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis. We remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.”
The network relied on tried-and-true First Amendment defenses in seeking the dismissal of the suit, charging that Dominion’s complaint “threatens to stifle the media’s free-speech right to inform the public about newsworthy allegations of paramount public concern.” As we noted before in this space, the Fox News motion to dismiss spelled the last gasp of “both sides-ism,” the idea that the media’s job is to place conflicting positions before the public and go home. “There are two sides to every story,” reads the network’s motion. “The press must remain free to cover both sides, or there will be a free press no more.”
The problem with applying that principle to the months spanning the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is that one side was a “big lie” — namely, that election fraud had robbed then-President Donald Trump of reelection. Davis proved conscious of the tenuous argument that Fox News’s lawyers had committed to paper, questioning whether “both sides” of this matter really did get a fair hearing:
Given that Fox apparently refused to report contrary evidence, including evidence from the Department of Justice, the Complaint’s allegations support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of the narrative. Moreover, the Complaint alleges numerous instances in which Fox personnel did not merely ask questions and parrot responses but, rather, endorsed or suggested answers. Fox therefore may have failed to report the issue truthfully or dispassionately by skewing questioning and approving responses in a way that fit or promoted a narrative in which Dominion committed election fraud.
Davis noted that at this stage of the proceedings, he must "view all well-pled facts alleged in the Complaint as true and in a light most favorable to Dominion.” He rebutted the main arguments put forth by Fox News, including its contention that the broadcasts in question qualified for First Amendment protection on the basis that they were expressing opinions on the news. “Fox’s news personnel repeatedly framed the issue as one of truth-seeking and purported to ground interview questions in judicial proceedings and evidence. Reviewing the Complaint, the Court does not read Fox’s statements as mere statements of opinion,” wrote Davis.
As the uproar over Fox News’s “big lie” coverage surged early this year, the network pointed to certain segments — by news-side host Eric Shawn and opinion-side host Tucker Carlson — that challenged the scurrilous assertions of other hosts such as Hannity. The ruling punctures the idea that such contradictions add up to a feasible defense. The “Complaint alleges that several of Fox’s personnel openly disclaimed the fraud claims as false,” notes Davis. “Yet, certain Fox personnel (e.g., Mr. Dobbs) continued to push the fraud claims. The nearby presence of dissenting colleagues thus further suggests Fox, through personnel like Mr. Dobbs, was knowing or reckless in reporting the claims.” Several “dissenting colleagues,” by the way, have departed Fox News in the aftermath of its “big lie” coverage.
With that conclusion, Davis reasons that the Dominion complaint makes an adequate case that the network acted with “actual malice,” meaning that it either knowingly disseminated falsehoods or proceeded with reckless disregard as to the truth. Vaulting that threshold is required in civil actions where the plaintiff is a “public figure” in the eyes of the law; Davis signaled that the court needs additional “briefing” on whether Dominion qualifies as a public figure or a private one. (Smartmatic, another voting-machine company, has filed a similarly powerful complaint against Fox News.)
Though widely expected, the decision is a slap in the face for Fox News, whose heavy doses of outright false and innuendo-laden programming have often sheltered in the First Amendment. During the early days of the pandemic, for example, a group in Washington state sued the network for allegedly violating consumer protections laws with its dreadful coronavirus coverage. Nonsense, ruled a judge. And who can forget the time the network wiggled out of a defamation suit stemming from Carlson’s show on the grounds that viewers don’t take his material seriously?
Fox News now may be running out of First Amendment runway. There’s no clear legal armor for co-opting the biggest lie in recent U.S. memory, encouraging its proponents (e.g. Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani) to repeat it again and again, claiming that two little-known voting companies are part of the scheme — and then claiming the whole shebang is an act of journalism. That won’t work.