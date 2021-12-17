As the uproar over Fox News’s “big lie” coverage surged early this year, the network pointed to certain segments — by news-side host Eric Shawn and opinion-side host Tucker Carlson — that challenged the scurrilous assertions of other hosts such as Hannity. The ruling punctures the idea that such contradictions add up to a feasible defense. The “Complaint alleges that several of Fox’s personnel openly disclaimed the fraud claims as false,” notes Davis. “Yet, certain Fox personnel (e.g., Mr. Dobbs) continued to push the fraud claims. The nearby presence of dissenting colleagues thus further suggests Fox, through personnel like Mr. Dobbs, was knowing or reckless in reporting the claims.” Several “dissenting colleagues,” by the way, have departed Fox News in the aftermath of its “big lie” coverage.