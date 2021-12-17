Olsen: What does it mean to you to be a movement conservative?
Roberts: [A] movement conservative to me, or movement conservatism, means ideas tethered to the permanent things — eternal principles that are 100 times more important than any political party or its fortunes in any election cycle. Now hopefully ... we can marry those as much as possible.
I happen to believe as a historian you’ve got to have political parties. They’re always going to be imperfect human enterprises. For movement liberals, if there is such a thing any longer, they’re going to be frustrated with the Democrat Party. Movement conservatives will often be frustrated with the Republican Party. Those are our dance partners in the political world. It doesn’t mean that we always have to go to the next dance, but it does mean that when we’re doing our jobs as movement conservatives, we are impressing — I would sometimes even use the verb “imposing” — upon the party apparatus what they must do from the standpoint of policy prescriptions.
What often happens ... is that gets inverted. And I would argue as a historian, any time that has gotten inverted, where the Republican Party as an entity — one I respect and I’m a member of — is more important and is imposing upon movement conservatism what it must do, things don’t go well, especially on our side.
Olsen: What do you think [are] the consensus views [among] the people who say, “Yes, I’m a movement conservative”?
Roberts: They would say, because they’re religious people, that movement conservatism starts with their faith in God, starts with Christianity, for many of them, most of them. It is a philosophy that also starts with an understanding that what happened in Philadelphia in 1776 was what I would call special. Some of them, especially my evangelical Protestant friends, will call that preordained. As a Roman Catholic, I have a hard time seeing it that way, but I get it.
God expressed his favor on the United States. I do believe that. I think it happens to come through our individual virtues, as [Alexis] de Tocqueville understood. But the point is ... movement conservatives would also express tremendous frustration with where we are. Frustration that too much power is centralized in state capitals and in Washington. And something’s got to change.
And that’s really where the rub comes in among conservatives. Which is, what do you do about that? We saw this even in the Trump administration. We want to fix many problems from the past, and I’m a huge proponent of most of the policies that President [Donald] Trump initiated. ... But there was this impulse, and I understood it, that the easiest way to correct what [President Barack] Obama and [Vice President Joe] Biden did was [through] an executive order, especially because you can’t get congressional action. That kind of thing in the long term, many movement conservatives understand, undermines some of our beliefs. And that’s one of the things we’re reckoning with as a movement right now.
Olsen: Are there conservatives who are not movement conservatives?
Roberts: Sure. Always have been.
Olsen: Give me some examples.
Roberts: I was in higher ed for a long time. I had a few colleagues, not many, who called themselves conservatives. They were not movement conservatives. They lacked what I would call a fire in the belly for fighting. There’s another group of conservatives who are not movement conservatives because they are weak and wrong on the social issues. Marriage, transgender stuff.
Olsen: But just to pick up on an implication, if you support same-sex marriage, that means you’re wrong?
Roberts: That’s correct. Well, it means you’re not a movement conservative. Because same-sex marriage contravenes our understanding of an enduring moral order. Which is at the root of being a movement conservative. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person; it just means it’s an opportunity for people like us at Heritage to persuade you otherwise.
Olsen: How should the movement conservative act in relation to the non-movement conservative?
Roberts: With Christian charity. [That’s] not to say that those people can never be part of our movement because of their heterodoxy on that issue, but by [using] Christian charity [we can] persuade them that their understanding, however well-intentioned they believe it is, does not comport consistently with the rest of what we believe. And it gets back to the toxicity of our political discourse, so much of which is on our own side. ... To answer your question as directly as I can, I think we need to spend a lot more time in conversation with one another, understanding the underlying claims that are the basis for why we’re saying what we’re saying. But that takes time. ... That is, I think, a lane that the Heritage Foundation resides in, has sort of defined in a lot of respects, and I’m very excited about rejuvenating it at Heritage.
Olsen: What do you think of Marco Rubio’s “common-good capitalism”?
Roberts: I’m a Catholic, so you might imagine spiritually I gravitate to that direction. I think it’s more well-intentioned than it is something that could ever be put in practice at the federal level. And I think that that’s one of the pain points that conservative, our conservative family, is having right now. And what I want Heritage to do, what I personally want to do, is to facilitate those conversations. ... There are probably one or two elements of common-good conservatism or capitalism that we need to think about. Those are conversations we used to have.
Olsen: It strikes me that what you are looking at is an institution that often has thought of itself as the lineal descendant of Bill Buckley’s early National Review. The early National Review, of course, famously allowed people to disagree with one another in print, from Whittaker Chambers to Frank Meyer and so forth. That has not been a hallmark of the Heritage Foundation over the last 20 years. It sounds to me like you might envision Heritage picking up that aspect of the National Review mantle.
Roberts: Bank on it.
Olsen: Why haven’t we had a movement conservative America?
Roberts: I think because a couple of things. Movement conservatives by our nature are invested in our local communities. And by that [I mean], not our city councils and our school boards typically, but in the institutions of civil society — Tocquevillian institutions. And we don’t pay as much attention to political things as we should.
And the second thing that’s happened is that, as power has become more centralized in D.C., ... politics have become more important. Like just the raw blocking and tackling of politics have become more important to a daily American’s life. And movement conservatives have just in the last half-decade come to that realization. They’ve come to the realization now, and so [have I], that more of them will be involved. And we will, within 15 years, have a movement conservative America.
Olsen: So that plays into my last question providentially. Should conservatives be optimistic about the country’s future?
Roberts: Absolutely.
Olsen: Why?
Roberts: Because I think if you look at what happened, as an example, in Virginia. I don’t really mean just Glenn Youngkin’s victory; more importantly, I mean the context that made that possible, that he very smartly tapped into. Parents who are apolitical, some of them may not even be registered to vote, got so frustrated initially with all of the overwrought covid lockdowns and then with indoctrination generally, [critical race theory] in particular, that they took action. ...
And so I think that’s going to manifest itself in the midterms, in the presidential election. But more importantly, it’s going to manifest itself in great people now being school board members and city council members. Hopefully rejuvenating Rotary clubs and Kiwanis clubs. That’s my big hope for movement conservatism to be successful.