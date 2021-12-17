Roberts: With Christian charity. [That’s] not to say that those people can never be part of our movement because of their heterodoxy on that issue, but by [using] Christian charity [we can] persuade them that their understanding, however well-intentioned they believe it is, does not comport consistently with the rest of what we believe. And it gets back to the toxicity of our political discourse, so much of which is on our own side. ... To answer your question as directly as I can, I think we need to spend a lot more time in conversation with one another, understanding the underlying claims that are the basis for why we’re saying what we’re saying. But that takes time. ... That is, I think, a lane that the Heritage Foundation resides in, has sort of defined in a lot of respects, and I’m very excited about rejuvenating it at Heritage.