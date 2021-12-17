I’m on only my 5,644th report, so I’m a mere piker. But I mention this to alert others in the area that they, too, can join cocorahs.org. Current reporters range from 5 to 103, so age is no barrier. On the day the article was published, there was only one report in D.C., 106 in Maryland and 242 in Virginia; there is room for plenty more data in our area. Anyone, not merely the folks at CoCoRaHS, can see and process the data. It’s useful to assess dramatic events, but also to compare with U.S. Geological Survey data on creek flow and flooding, for storm water assessments (how badly a creek floods with X inches of precipitation) and just the variability of data throughout an area. A fellow coconutter (my term) in Tennessee, who used to be my backup here, checks my data, noting when I’ve topped the charts in Maryland, and reports on his big events in Tennessee.