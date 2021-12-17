I propose that from now to Jan. 7, The Post run a daily photograph on the front page “commemorating” last January’s insurrection at the Capitol. We always say “never forget,” but it takes photos like these and others to remind readers, voters, members of Congress and party leaders just how frightening and dangerous that day was. They need to relive that event in all its horror so that they never, ever forgive the instigator and his enablers.
If democracy dies in darkness, this photo record will bring it back to the light.
Susan Bodiker, Washington
I was more than a little surprised to find absent from “Images of 2021” a photograph from the pandemic memorial on the National Mall. My wife and I visited this memorial in September, at the time composed of nearly 700,000 white flags, each representing a life lost in the United States. Walking among the rows upon rows of flags helped me to deal with the trauma of these past several years. More than 400,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus so far this year.
Reckoning with this massive tragedy, a local artist, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, came up with this memorial. The memorial was on the Mall, at the base of the Washington Monument, for less than three weeks. Images of this tribute to lives lost should be seen by all Americans.
Jon Lickerman, Takoma Park
What a shame the Dec. 8 “Images of 2021” special section did not include a single photograph of this year’s 17-year cicadas. Yes, there is a lot of strife and grief in the world, and we must not forget such things, but there is still room for joy and for miracles of nature that stand in plain sight. This year’s cicadas were one of those moments that would have been especially therapeutic to include in the photo essay.
Charles Alexander, Frederick
When it rains, we pore
The Nov. 29 front-page article about almost 50 years of precipitation reporting by Billy Barr in Gothic, Colo., “Chronicling snowfall, alone at 10,000 feet,” was gratifying. His data strongly reinforce climate change concerns substantively. One missing piece in the article, that was surprising given the facing page of the jump, about volunteers who document bird interactions at feeders, was the lack of mention of CoCoRaHS. It is the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network, formed in 1998, that now boasts almost 25,000 volunteer reporters in North America and the Caribbean. Barr, the high-altitude reporter, has been a CoCoRaHS reporter for 17 years.
I’m on only my 5,644th report, so I’m a mere piker. But I mention this to alert others in the area that they, too, can join cocorahs.org. Current reporters range from 5 to 103, so age is no barrier. On the day the article was published, there was only one report in D.C., 106 in Maryland and 242 in Virginia; there is room for plenty more data in our area. Anyone, not merely the folks at CoCoRaHS, can see and process the data. It’s useful to assess dramatic events, but also to compare with U.S. Geological Survey data on creek flow and flooding, for storm water assessments (how badly a creek floods with X inches of precipitation) and just the variability of data throughout an area. A fellow coconutter (my term) in Tennessee, who used to be my backup here, checks my data, noting when I’ve topped the charts in Maryland, and reports on his big events in Tennessee.
It’s fascinating, pretty easy and fun, and it’s important data.
Kit Gage, Silver Spring
Don’t call it ‘assisted suicide’
Regarding the Dec. 7 Health & Science article “How end-of-life conversations can help patients and families”:
Though end-of-life conversations comfort dying people psychologically, they can’t relieve intolerable physical suffering.
I led Compassion & Choices’ grass-roots campaign to pass D.C.’s medical-aid-in-dying law. To pass these laws, I work with terminally ill advocates, including D.C. ovarian cancer patient Mary Klein, whose tragic story The Post documented. Klein wanted this option to end her unbearable suffering gently.
Klein is just one of many terminally ill advocates I have worked with in D.C. and Maryland, where we will pass a medical aid-in-dying law soon. These people benefit from discussing their end-of-life care options, including hospice and palliative care, but sometimes the only option that provides relief is medical aid in dying.
But using the term “assisted suicide” to describe medical aid in dying is inaccurate and offensive to terminally ill individuals, who want to live but their disease is killing them. They just want the option to end their suffering peacefully if it becomes intolerable.
In fact, data from authorized jurisdictions shows one-third of terminally ill individuals who receive aid-in-dying medication don’t end up taking it, but they get peace of mind from knowing they can take it if they need it.
Donna Smith, Washington
The writer is D.C. and Maryland campaign director of Compassion & Choices.
Shadow from the darkroom
Dominating the front of the Dec. 6 Metro section were two full-color photographs paying homage to over-the-top, non-newsworthy displays of conspicuous consumption. I found the photo of the preening model alongside a Rolls-Royce off-putting and superfluous in the extreme. At the very least, this non-story should have been buried deep in the Style section.
But wait, there’s more. The most damning aspect of this page was that these photos and the subtle publicity for an elite hotel literally overshadowed the story below. That story, “Strangers unite to foil 2 carjackings,” rightly celebrated the admirable, brave and risky efforts of three strangers to follow would-be carjackers and guide police to their efforts to flee the scene. I think these Good Samaritans are infinitely more relevant to life in the DMV than that British luxury car and what the glitterati were wearing to a fashion show.
Stephen D. Cohen, Bethesda
‘Almost’ is doing a lot of work here
The Dec. 6 Politics & the Nation article “Muslims see disparities in Jan. 6 investigation” asserted that “terrorist” is “a label that until recently was reserved almost exclusively for Muslim militants.”
The Post must be unfamiliar with the Red Brigades, the Japanese Red Army, Shining Path and that obscure group nobody could be expected to know about, the Irish Republican Army. All were frequently and explicitly labeled terrorists. Not a Muslim in the bunch.
Thomas W. Lippman, Washington
The writer, a former Post Middle East correspondent, is a non-resident scholar with the Middle East Institute.
A hero’s sendoff
The caption for the Dec. 10 front-page photograph “Farewell to a longtime GOP leader” referred to former senator Elizabeth Dole “with a military escort.” When that escort is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I think he should be identified. Gen. Mark A. Milley being the escort was part of the honor and respect accorded to the late former senator Robert J. Dole.
Jane L. Gerson, Reston
The increasingly humorless Post
I am still in shock about Gene Weingarten ending his Washington Post Magazine column. He was the only reason I opened the magazine. (I no longer do the weekend puzzle, and other stories are rarely of interest to me.) This is the second loss of a columnist that left me disappointed and feeling I am missing something important. The first loss was Couch Slouch — Norman Chad — who used to brighten my every Monday.
I understand both Weingarten and Chad are irreplaceable, but maybe there is something The Post could do to fill the void? Alexandra Petri is still holding down the fort with her witty opinion columns, but I believe she should get reinforcements. I am hoping The Post will strongly consider taking appropriate steps in that direction. As a daily reader, I know I miss and need such columns.
Agnieszka Pukniel, Cheverly
What heroes deserve
The moving account of burial ceremonies for “unclaimed veterans,” “A final salute for unclaimed veterans” [Dec. 8, front page], was silent on the subject of Taps being rendered. Taps was designated by Congress in 2012 as the “National Song of Remembrance.” Its sounding is statutorily mandated as an integral element of military honors.
There is a shortage of buglers in active duty and volunteer honor guards, but thousands of civilian buglers are available nationwide to sound Taps when asked. Requests are entered via one of two national websites. The alternative is the playing of a recording of Taps. This falls far short of the respect owed to the veteran. All who organize such burials are encouraged to reach out for a volunteer live bugler.
Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington
The writer is state director for Maryland of Bugles Across America.
Morally right
I wish to acknowledge E.J. Dionne Jr.’s statement in his Dec. 2 Thursday Opinion column, “The pro-gun, pro-life problem,” that there are those of us who are pro-life and anti-gun. He acknowledged our “moral consistency.”
I make this point because he seemed to be saying we are doing right. I know of no other way to characterize it. He might not agree, but I am grateful to be acknowledged as being on the right and moral side of this issue. I give him much credit for acknowledging us.
Dean DeBuck, McLean
80 years later, remembering together
My thanks and commendation go to Brian Basset, creator of the “Red and Rover” daily cartoon. His Dec. 7 strip offered the most engaging and endearing tribute to Pearl Harbor Day that I have seen this year, or for many a year. In his cartoon’s voice of the little boy explaining the day to his dog, he concluded with “a lot of dogs lost their humans that day, many not much older than my brother.” That brought tears to my eyes. And I was just barely old enough to remember the first Pearl Harbor Day. My dad and I heard the man on the radio say, “Pearl Harbor has been attacked by the Japanese.” I asked my Dad, “What does that mean?” Dad said, “I think it means we are going to war.”
Jean Mackintosh Goldstrom, Alexandria
Objectively wrong
The Nov. 30 front-page headline on an article about steps taken by GOP leaders in Michigan to change election canvassing boards to favor them was an abject failure.
Instead of saying “GOP works to reshape election landscape,” the headline should have clearly stated that the party is working to “politicize” the landscape. Journalists’ role is not to be a neutral party but to present readers with evidence — and to take a pro-democracy stance. Clarity matters, as does truth.
The Republican Party is in the process of methodically suppressing the vote at the state level and is relying on what experts such as New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen call “fantasies.” This profound shift to the right by the GOP needs to be explained unambiguously to readers. If mainstream news organizations such as The Post continue to strive for objectivity to the point of muddying the facts, the United States’ days as a democracy are numbered.
Alma Henderson, Washington
An overly star-studded production
Regarding the Dec. 4 Style review of the TV production of “Annie” [“A few hard knocks for ‘Annie Live!’ ”]:
The list of quibbles with the show did not include a blatant anachronism.
In the scene where Daddy Warbucks and Annie meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington, an American flag behind Roosevelt has its stars in staggered rows — it is apparently a 50-star (present-day) flag. The 50-star flag was adopted circa 1960. In the 1933 time frame of the show, the flag would have 48 stars, in six rows of eight. Surely the NBC props department — or the theatrical props agency from which NBC rents — has a 48-star flag somewhere.
Martin Horn, Alexandria
For lost journalists, room at the INN
The Washington Post Magazine’s Dec. 5 “Lost Local News” issue captured what’s lost when local newspapers close, but it didn’t capture the rebirth of journalism that’s happening across the country, nor what people can do to support it right now.
Nonprofit news expanded during the pandemic, with membership in the Institute for Nonprofit News’s nonprofit news network growing to more than 350 newsrooms this year from 195 in 2019. Individual donations to those newsrooms — which INN has certified as independent and nonpartisan — are being matched and, in some cases, multiplied through the end of the year.
Andrew Sherry, Miami
The writer is a consultant to the Institute for Nonprofit News.
