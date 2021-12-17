That’s why nationally and locally, ghost guns are increasingly popular with criminal populations, including white-supremacist organizations. According to a recent report by the federal Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team, domestic terrorists are increasingly using ghost guns to acquire weaponry and evade state and federal gun laws. In early 2020, three members of "The Base," a white-supremacist group, were arrested in Maryland in possession of a homemade assault rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition and an intent to commit violence to further white nationalism. In Baltimore City, guns used in criminal activity are increasingly ghost guns without serial numbers. As of November, the Baltimore Police Department had recovered 294 ghost guns, an increase from 126 recovered in 2020 and 29 in 2019. Likewise, Montgomery County police and Prince George’s County police recovered exponentially more ghost guns since they started tracking those figures several years ago. The numbers continue to grow all around Maryland with jurisdictions such as Anne Arundel County just now tracking these statistics.