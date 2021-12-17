Much more should be done to improve indoor air quality. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has pointed out that current standards for ventilation and filtration for indoor spaces, except for hospitals, are set for bare minimums, not designed for infection control. More concrete guidelines and standards would help. He has suggested that in smaller indoor spaces, a target should be four to six air changes per hour: four is “good,” five is “excellent” and six is “ideal.” This can be done using any combination of outdoor air ventilation, recirculating air filtered with at least a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) of 13 or air cleaners with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters. He says schools are generally designed for three air exchanges per hour; that’s too low, and many don’t even reach that. They should be at four to six.