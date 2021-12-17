The virus that causes measles is highly transmissible and can live for up to two hours in an airspace. SARS-CoV-2 can also be suspended in air. While larger droplets may fall to the ground, smaller aerosols, carrying high concentrations of virus, can travel easily across any room — like cigarette smoke. These aerosols can stay aloft for hours. The six-foot rule wasn’t wrong, just too simple. Distance does matter, and closer to the source, viral concentrations are higher. But if a room is poorly ventilated, the concentrations of virus can remain high well beyond the immediate vicinity of the infected.
Thus, improving the quality of indoor air overall can reduce infection. It can also pave the way for a safe return to offices and normalcy. Just look at the outdoors. The virus doesn’t transmit well there because the air flow is so great.
Much more should be done to improve indoor air quality. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has pointed out that current standards for ventilation and filtration for indoor spaces, except for hospitals, are set for bare minimums, not designed for infection control. More concrete guidelines and standards would help. He has suggested that in smaller indoor spaces, a target should be four to six air changes per hour: four is “good,” five is “excellent” and six is “ideal.” This can be done using any combination of outdoor air ventilation, recirculating air filtered with at least a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) of 13 or air cleaners with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters. He says schools are generally designed for three air exchanges per hour; that’s too low, and many don’t even reach that. They should be at four to six.
The contagious delta and omicron variants need the air bridge to leap from person to person. Whether through better mechanical ventilation or throwing open the windows, an important way to fight the pandemic is to make the indoors more like the outdoors.