In response to my inquiry, the D.C. Police Department’s Office of Communications replied succinctly at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 13: “Good afternoon, this case is currently being investigated as a death investigation. Please see the attached report. Thank you.”
The report reads: “Nov. 24, 2021, 16:38 [4:38 p.m.] Event time/date: Nov. 24, 2021, 12:47 [p.m.].”
“R-1, [Reporting Officer] reports Sub-1 [the child] sustained trauma to the face from an apparent gunshot wound. Sub-1 was subsequently transported to the Children’s National Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 13:15 hours by Doctor [name withheld].”
Details are woefully scarce. Days after Legend was shot and killed, police still had not received formal statements from relatives who were in the home at the time. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said family members involved decided to obtain lawyers before providing the police with statements.
According to news reports, witnesses have described Legend’s parents as either at or near the scene when the shooting occurred. The bottom line: People who know or who were near enough to the scene to know something about how Legend sustained a gunshot wound to the face have lawyered up.
That, however, has not deterred Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) from opining on yet another tragic loss of life. In a Dec. 10 “Letter from the Mayor,” Bowser wrote that she has been told “on too many occasions that guns aren’t the problem, that it’s the people who use them. But don’t tell me guns don’t kill people. Just two weeks ago, a baby was killed by a gun in his home. And while the investigation into what happened is still ongoing, one thing is true: that precious baby boy would be alive today if that gun wasn’t in his home.”
I respectfully wish to expand upon Bowser’s declaration:
I am convinced that the precious baby boy would be alive today if someone — some “helper,” if you will — had not brought that weapon into his home.
Declare war on that gun, Madam Mayor — if you can find it, since it reportedly was removed from the scene before the police arrived.
But if you get hold of it, go right ahead and arrange a gun takedown in front of the John A. Wilson building. Give everybody a chance to take a whack at the weapon, curse, stomp and spit on it. Disassemble the firearm into the smallest pieces possible and fling the contents to the farthest ends of the Earth.
And then turn attention back to the harsh reality of that Southeast D.C. apartment on the day before Thanksgiving. Legend didn’t bring that lethal weapon home. And he certainly had nothing to do with its disappearance.
Nearly a month later and we don’t know what happened. Asked whether a child of Legend’s age could shoot himself, Contee said, “Anything is possible. Probable is another issue.”
Is it also possible, if not probable, that situating a loaded weapon near a 23-month-old child could be considered reckless? That removal of evidence of the shooting crosses a red line?
Is it also possible that holding people accountable for that little boy’s death is also a D.C. official responsibility?
Yes, a bullet from the gun ended his life. But the gun had help.
As our crime stats show, guns in our city have loads of helpers. We wouldn’t have so many dead and broken bodies, so many victims of armed robberies, so many people afraid to walk the streets at night, were it not for guns and their helpers.
Another recent headline: “4 people shot in 90 minutes in different shootings across DC, police say,” WUSA9, Dec.15.
Guns and their helpers at work.
Don’t let helpers off the hook.