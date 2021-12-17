That, however, has not deterred Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) from opining on yet another tragic loss of life. In a Dec. 10 “Letter from the Mayor,” Bowser wrote that she has been told “on too many occasions that guns aren’t the problem, that it’s the people who use them. But don’t tell me guns don’t kill people. Just two weeks ago, a baby was killed by a gun in his home. And while the investigation into what happened is still ongoing, one thing is true: that precious baby boy would be alive today if that gun wasn’t in his home.”