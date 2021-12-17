Some of us tried everything we could to fight it, but we are where we are. We tried to restrain the Virginia Supreme Court’s power to exercise this normally legislative function. We tried to ensure both transparency and fairness. We lost.
Two years ago, I published my “Primer on Gerrymandering.” There and in an essay in The Post, I predicted the implosion of the “citizen-led” (but politician-appointed) Redistricting Commission, as well as the Red Wave in 2021 I said would swamp Virginia. I explained how a poison pill, hidden deep in the proposed amendment, was designed to blow up the redistricting commission to keep it from drawing the lines and send the matter to the Republican-appointed court instead.
We heard very little about the Virginia Supreme Court from the legislative supporters of Amendment 1, including the League of Women Voters and interest groups largely financed by Republicans such as OneVirginia2021 & Fair Maps Virginia. These groups instead championed the “transparent citizen-led bipartisan redistricting commission” without mentioning that all its members were chosen by legislative leaders and just two dissenters could junk the commission.
Several Post editorials emphasized the vaunted commission over the real entity designed by amendment drafters to draw the lines: the Virginia Supreme Court. Even the language on the ballot question played down the court’s import. In fact, if I hadn’t insisted on changes to the ballot language, voters would never have known the Virginia Supreme Court played any role in redistricting, much less the decisive one.
As I explained in “Why I oppose a partisan judicial Virginia gerrymander,” Virginia is one of only two states whose legislature selects its highest court. So the Virginia Supreme Court had every incentive to draw lines to aid the very Republican legislators who appointed them — legislators who themselves obtained power through an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.
Gulp. I feel like the guy who said, “Don’t let that snarling dog into the house!” I now face that dog baring its teeth and eyeing me warily. Good puppy. Good dog.
It’s not for my lack of trying. I proposed an alternative constitutional amendment using a nonpartisan citizens commission and computers to mathematically ensure fairness. That failed. I also wrote legislation to allocate prison populations according to where the incarcerated lived and not where they were imprisoned. That idea became law.
I supported enabling legislation — even though I was well aware the court could ignore it — to require respect for communities of interest and minority communities. I even successfully amended that legislation to add criteria to ensure that statewide maps would not “unduly favor” any political party.
But some of my proposed reforms did not succeed. My bipartisan transparency legislation to require the process in the court to be as transparent as in the commission passed the House but failed in the Senate after the high court lobbied against my bill.
Can we be friends, Virginia Supreme Court? Is it too late to say I’m sorry?
I know courts can be partisan. The U.S. Supreme Court eviscerated the Voting Rights Act, approved partisan gerrymandering and, most egregiously, refused to allow Florida to count all its votes in 2000 —all actions that placed Republicans in power by selectively reducing Democratic votes. Republican state gerrymanders far outpace Democratic ones nationwide — the key to the periodic Republican seizure of power despite losing the majority vote of the American people.
The Virginia Supreme Court has us over a similar barrel. Virginia can’t pass a new constitutional amendment, given Republican control of the House of Delegates. And if Republicans gain complete control over Virginia government, they can repeal even the enabling legislation we passed. As I have repeatedly pointed out, the constitutional amendment itself allows for extreme partisan gerrymandering.
But possessing naked power does not require one to use it, and I see encouraging signs. Just last month, the Virginia Supreme Court rejected three political operatives Republicans had appointed to be special masters and insisted on apolitical ones instead. And despite the high court’s opposition to my bill, which would have required the high court to only consider maps approved jointly by both Democratic and Republican special masters, the Virginia Supreme Court last month ordered exactly that. Maybe the court has been listening all along?
I shined a bright spotlight on the Virginia Supreme Court by arguing the constitutional amendment allowed it to act unfairly. But I never argued the amendment required it to act unfairly. Dare I be optimistic?
To be clear, we aren’t out of the woods yet. Will the court take public input seriously? Deliberate transparently? Protect the voting influence of minority communities? Ensure the maps reflect the political preferences of Virginians statewide?
All of Virginia is watching you now, Virginia Supreme Court. Approve fair maps. Do it for your integrity. Do it for your legacy.
Prove me wrong, Virginia Supreme Court. I beg you. Nothing would please me more.